Supreme Court sided with parents seeking to keep their kids from LGBTQ books instruction

The Supreme Court sided with Maryland parents in a dispute over whether parents can keep their elementary school kids out of public school instruction they say violates their religious beliefs on gender and sexuality. The court’s latest bolstering of religion in public life split the justices 6-3, with Republican appointees in the majority and Democratic appointees dissenting.

“Today, we hold that the parents have shown that they are entitled to a preliminary injunction,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote for the court. He said the government can’t condition public education on parents’ acceptance of instruction that poses “a very real threat of undermining” the religious beliefs and practices they wish to instill.

Alito said the parents are likely to succeed in their argument that the school board’s policies “unconstitutionally burden their religious exercise.” Writing on behalf of all six of the court’s GOP appointees, he wrote, “We reject this chilling vision of the power of the state to strip away the critical right of parents to guide the religious development of their children.”

The dissent raised a different chilling prospect.

Writing for the court’s Democratic appointees, Justice Sonia Sotomayor said the ruling ushered in a “new reality” that casts aside long-standing precedent.

She said the majority “closes its eyes to the inevitable chilling effects of its ruling,” noting that many school districts, especially those without as many resources, can’t afford costly litigation over opt-out rights and the like. “Schools may instead censor their curricula, stripping material that risks generating religious objections,” she wrote, adding that the majority therefore “hands a subset of parents the right to veto curricular choices long left to locally elected school boards.”

Technically, the plaintiffs of various faiths didn’t ask to control what gets taught or to ban books. Rather, they asked for notice and a chance to opt their kids out of certain instruction, in this case sparked by books featuring LGBTQ characters.