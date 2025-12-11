Trump says his economy deserves an ‘A+++++’ — but his own voters disagree

This is an adapted excerpt from the Dec. 10 episode of “All In with Chris Hayes.”
Donald Trump’s second administration has a lot of political vulnerabilities. But by far the biggest issue the president is dealing with is the one that won him the election: the cost of living.
People in this country, by and large, do not like the economy. They think things are too expensive. Poll after poll shows it is now Trump’s weakest issue. Consumer sentiment is near record lows amid rising prices and the president’s tariffs.
On Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who Trump appointed during his first term, announced interest rate cuts of a quarter percentage point.
During that announcement, Powell said, unequivocally, that tariffs are fueling inflation.
Across the country, voters are lining up to tell anyone who will listen that they do not like this economy. Even one Trump supporter, who was asked to speak at the president’s Pennsylvania rally on Tuesday in support of the administration’s No Tax on Tips policy, gave away the game.
Donna Zajack, a single mom and waitress, told the crowd that she has been a server since she was 15 years old. She said she’s always enjoyed the job and was used to making a good income, “but lately, my money doesn’t seem to stretch that far. Pretty much everything I make goes towards paying the bills. With taxes, these days, though, there’s nothing in my paycheck.”
But the president of the United States doesn’t seem to believe his own supporters’ concerns.
When Trump took to the stage, he, once again, mocked affordability, calling it a “hoax” orchestrated by Democrats — even while acknowledging that this rhetoric might not be the best approach, politically.
Across the board, we are seeing Democrats overperforming in elections nationwide, including in special elections in Florida and Georgia on Tuesday. Voters are rejecting Trump’s record on the biggest issue of the day.
But his big solution to this problem isn’t anything substantial. It is to do rallies with big signs claiming prices are down, which is exactly what he was doing in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, with classic, wildly tangential Trump stuff.
There were racist rants about Somalians and what he calls “s–––hole” countries, as well as gross smears of his political opponents. At one point, Trump chided folks for buying too many pencils and brought back his favorite riff about daughters wanting too many dolls. Pencils and dolls — the two items our president can name that Americans are buying and apparently hoarding.
It is overwhelmingly clear that Trump has no idea what the average American buys. It is not just pencils and dolls; it is basic necessities such as food and gasoline. The president doesn’t even seem to understand how ordinary people could be cutting back on holiday gifts to prepare for rising health care costs.
On Tuesday, he told Politico that if he could grade his own economy, he’d give himself an “A-plus-plus-plus-plus-plus-plus.”