Trump says his economy deserves an ‘A+++++’ — but his own voters disagree

“Pretty much everything I make goes towards paying the bills. With taxes, these days, though, there’s nothing in my paycheck,” one Trump supporter said.

Bernie Sanders blasts ‘pathological liar’ Trump for calling affordability a ‘hoax’  December 10, 2025 / 06:41
By  Chris Hayes

Chris Hayes

Chris Hayes hosts "All In with Chris Hayes" at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday through Friday on MS NOW.