For the first time in nearly three decades, the mayor of the city of Miami will be a Democrat next year. Mayor-elect Eileen Higgins dispatched with her Republican opponent, Emilio Gonzalez, in Tuesday’s run-off election — and did so with ease. As of writing, her lead is nearly 20 percentage points, the kind of victory that suggests it really wasn’t much of a contest at all.
A year ago, such an outcome would have seemed at best unlikely. In 2024, Miami-Dade County backed Donald Trump’s reelection to the White House by a double-digit margin, a swing of 18 points from 2020 (when Joe Biden won by 7 points) and a massive swing since 2016 (when Hillary Clinton prevailed by nearly 30). Miami-Dade County was one of a number of areas with a large Hispanic population that shifted right to aid Trump’s return to the White House, a place that augured a new demographic political alignment in a state that mirrors America’s demographic future.
So much for that.
We should remember, of course, that Miami and Miami-Dade County are separate entities with separate but overlapping voter pools. More importantly, we should remember that a mayoral runoff election is very different from a presidential one, as turnout on Tuesday makes clear. But there is still a lesson to be derived from the outcome in Miami, and it isn’t onewhich the Trump White House will find encouraging.
Data released by the county earlier this month shows that there are more registered Republicans than Democrats — but more people registered as independents or third parties than either of the major ones. The largest racial or ethnic voter group in the county is Hispanics, who are nearly twice as likely to be registered Republicans as registered Democrats.
In Tuesday’s election, though, only a small portion of those voters cast a ballot (in part because Miami’s population is only about 15% of the county total). In this city with a string of Republican mayors in this county that flipped to back Trump a year ago, Democrats made up a significantly larger percentage of the electorate on Tuesday than they do party registration in the county.
That’s admittedly a comparison of apples to oranges, so let’s just look at the actual election outcomes. Democrats cast about 3,000 more votes than Republicans in the mayor’s race, as of writing. Higgins won with about 7,000 more votes. If every Democrat voted for Higgins and only those Democrats voted for her, she still had enough votes to beat Gonzalez.
Trump put at least some effort into goosing support for the Republican candidate. In a post on Truth Social Tuesday morning, the president encouraged people to go out and vote for the “FANTASTIC!” Gonzalez in this “big and important race.” But fewer than 13,000 Republicans turned out to do so.
Some have suggested that this outcome is a function of Hispanic support for Trump souring since the beginning of the year. In other words, if Miami is heavily Hispanic and Hispanics have turned against Trump, perhaps that explains voter apathy toward the Republican mayoral candidate.