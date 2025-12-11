Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

The Senate GOP is out of practice caring about health care

The Senate will vote on competing health care bills Thursday, highlighting the jam Republicans find themselves in as Obamacare subsidies expire.

GOP “Spiral,” “Panic”: Republicans divided over healthcare plan December 9, 2025 / 11:55
By  Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown is a writer and editor for MS NOW Daily.