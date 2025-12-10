Opinion

Trump veers off-message in economic speech, calls affordability a ‘hoax’

It was 15 minutes into his Pennsylvania address before President Donald Trump first uttered the word “affordable” — and it wasn’t long before he began railing against the concept entirely.

President Donald Trump delivers remarks during an event at Mount Airy Casino Resort on Dec. 9, 2025 in Mount Pocono, P.A.Alex Wong / Getty Images
By  Julianne McShane

Julianne McShane

Julianne McShane is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.