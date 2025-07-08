Opinion

Trump sets himself up for another round of embarrassment by restarting tariff brinksmanship July 8, 2025 / 05:30

Restarting his trade war, Trump’s tariffs add new chaos and uncertainty to the economy

The heart of the problem is simple: U.S. trade policy isn't supposed to follow the whims of an erratic and ignorant president who can't make up his mind.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

