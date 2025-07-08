Restarting his trade war, Trump’s tariffs add new chaos and uncertainty to the economy

As Donald Trump’s second term got underway, the president declared that there was a poorly defined economic “emergency” that allowed him to unilaterally impose trade tariffs based on little more than his perceptions and whims. With this in mind, on April 2, in a speech filled with bizarre lies, the Republican announced that it was “Liberation Day” in the United States, and as part of his declaration, he unveiled sweeping international tariffs based on a formula that was quickly exposed as gibberish.

A week later, after insisting that there was simply no way that Trump would back down under pressure as his tariff policy rocked global markets and raised the specter of a recession, Trump backed down under pressure, pausing much of his failing policy.

The halt was, however, temporary. In fact, the three-month pause was intended to open the door to new trade agreements — and according to the White House, Americans could look forward to “90 deals in 90 days.”

Roughly 89 days later, Trump has failed entirely to meet his own goals, and as The New York Times reported, he’s moving forward with his original plan — or at least some variation of it.

President Trump revived his trade war threat with more than a dozen countries on Monday, telling them that they would face steep tariffs on their exports as of Aug. 1 unless they agreed to trade deals by then. The president targeted two of America’s closest foreign allies, Japan and South Korea, as well as Malaysia, Indonesia and South Africa. Mr. Trump also officially extended the timeline for dozens of other countries to agree to deals with the United States or face tariffs, signing an executive order on Monday afternoon delaying the stiff levies that were supposed to snap back on July 9.

By any fair measure, this entire policy is a shambolic mess.

Late last week, for example, Trump said his “inclination” was to simply impose new tariffs instead of negotiating new trade deals because “it’s just much easier.” That wasn’t intended to be funny, but it was amusing to hear the president effectively admit that failing is easier than succeeding on one of his signature issues.

That set the stage for the rollout of several new tariff rates — similar, but not identical, to the “Liberation Day” rates, for reasons that haven’t yet been explained — which the president soon after admitted are “not 100% firm.”

Complicating matters further, after insisting that tariff rates would “boomerang” and snap back into place on July 9, the administration also announced a new and arbitrary Aug. 1 deadline.