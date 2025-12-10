‘You can give up certain products’: Trump tells Americans to settle for less

Donald Trump has spent months struggling with a brutal dynamic: The more the president fails to deliver on his economic promises, the more the public turns against him. The result has been a steep slide in the Republican’s approval rating, as Americans express a deep dissatisfaction with the state of the economy and the ongoing affordability crisis.

With this in mind, Trump and his team decided it was time to go on the offensive. They announced plans for a campaign-style rally in Pennsylvania where the president would put his best foot forward, presenting a spirited defense of his record while pushing back against assumptions about the slumping economy.

That was the idea, anyway.

Instead, he president did what he always does at these events: In remarks delivered in a casino, he peddled a variety of foolish claims about the subject at hand while veering into ugly nonsense about immigrants, windmills and transgender people. (Given the seriousness of the subject and his own unfortunate record in the casino business, the White House probably could’ve chosen a better venue.)

The Republican did, however, make an unexpected argument to Americans concerned about affordability and the cost of living.

Trump at his speech on the economy: "You can give up certain products. You can give up pencils…They only need one or two. They don't need that many…You don't need 37 dolls for your daughter. Two or three is nice, but you don't need 37 dolls." — The Bulwark (@thebulwark.com) 2025-12-10T01:48:57.831Z

As part of an unscripted riff on his trade agenda, Trump declared, “You know, you can give up certain products. You can give up pencils.” He added, “You always need steel. You don’t need 37 dolls for your daughter — two or three is nice, but you don’t need 37 dolls.”