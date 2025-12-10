Opinion

Trump mocks affordability in first speech on economic concerns December 10, 2025 / 11:38

‘You can give up certain products’: Trump tells Americans to settle for less

The president expects Americans to make sacrifices but doesn’t appear willing to make any sacrifices of his own.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

