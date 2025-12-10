Why Trump’s unsubtle reversal on his ‘s—hole countries’ comment matters

Around this time eight years ago, Donald Trump referred to Haiti and African nations as “shithole countries” during a meeting with a bipartisan group of senators at the White House, sparking an immediate controversy. The incident, which happened behind closed doors, was a timely reminder of the president’s racism and its influence on his international perspective.

Eight years later, the Republican’s private racism has become his public racism. The New York Times reported on Trump’s Tuesday night speech in Pennsylvania:

Soon after, a member of the crowd yelled out a crude term that Mr. Trump used during his first administration to disparage Haiti and some nations in Africa. The president laughed. ‘I didn’t say ‘shithole,’ you did!’ Mr. Trump replied with a grin. He then recounted his use of the term at a White House meeting in 2018 to describe countries that he was balking at accepting immigrants from.

After the 2018 incident, Trump and his team insisted that he never actually used the term, despite the claims from those who heard him say it.

On Tuesday night, however, he dropped the pretense.

Describing the 2018 White House meeting, the president told rally attendees, “We want to be honest, because our country was going to hell, and we had a meeting and I say, ‘Why is it we only take people from shithole countries, right? Why can’t we have some people from Norway, Sweden — just a few — let us have a few from Denmark. Do you mind sending us a few people? Send us some nice people, do you mind?”

Trump: "I've also announced a permanent pause on 3rd world migration, including from hellholes like Afghanistan, Haiti, Somalia, and many other countries. I didn't say shit hole, you did. I said that to the senators, the Democrats, so they came in and they said this is totally off the record …. "