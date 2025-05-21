A Nevada Democrat pushed ‘No Taxes on Tips’ through the Senate

The Senate unexpectedly passed the No Tax on Tips Act on Tuesday, moving one of President Donald Trump’s major campaign promises much closer to becoming law. Adding to the surprise was the way it advanced: Sen. Jacky Rosen, a Nevada Democrat, simply asked if anyone was opposed to it passing — and none of her fellow senators objected.

It was a rare moment of bipartisan agreement in the Republican-controlled chamber. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, first introduced the bill with backing from seven of his colleagues, including Rosen and fellow Nevadan Democrat Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. Here’s how NBC News described the bill:

The legislation would create a tax deduction worth up to $25,000 for tips, limited to cash tips that workers report to employers for withholding purposes on payroll taxes. The tax break would also be restricted to employees who earn $160,000 or less in 2025, an amount that will rise with inflation in coming years.

A Democrat pushing through a Trump priority feels out of sync with the Democratic base’s clamor for more confrontation with the unpopular administration. After all, the adage that “all politics is local” can seem quaint in an age in which issues are more often seen through a national lens. But the No Tax on Tips Act’s provenance shows that some things never change.

It makes sense that Rosen and Cortez Masto both signed onto the bill given their narrow re-election victories