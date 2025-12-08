Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

A new poll should be sounding the alarm for Trump on his cost of living problem

Many of Trump's own voters aren't buying his affordability talking points.

Trump takes to the road to sell the economy, but are people buying his message? December 7, 2025 / 04:09
By  Zeeshan Aleem
Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem is a writer and editor for MS NOW. Previously, he worked at Vox, HuffPost and Politico.