A new poll surveying American voters’ attitudes about the economy has found that a sizable chunk of President Donald Trump’s own voters are blaming him for the high cost of living. That finding should be setting off alarms for the Republican Party ahead of the midterm elections — especially since health care costs are about to skyrocket for millions of Americans.
A Politico poll, conducted by Public First, which surveyed almost 2,100 U.S. adults Nov. 14 to 17, found that 46% of Americans say the cost of living is the worst they can recall. The perception of the economy did not fall along partisan lines: A 37% plurality of people who voted tor Trump last year expressed that sentiment. (Thirty-four percent of 2024 Trump voters said, “The cost of living here is bad, but I can remember times when it was worse,” and 24% said, “The cost of living here is not bad.”)
The poll also asked who should be held accountable for the state of the economy, and that’s not promising news for Trump, either. While 37% of 2024 Trump voters believe former President Joe Biden holds full responsibility for the current state of the economy, 18% say Trump holds full responsibility for the current economy, and 7% say the responsibility lies mainly with Trump, though somewhat with Biden. A separate 14% say the responsibility lies equally between them, and 18% say the responsibility lies mainly with Biden, though somewhat with Trump.
To recap: Huge swathes of the country think there is an affordability crisis in America, almost 1 in 5 Trump voters think he’s entirely responsible for today’s economy, and a majority of them think he’s at least partially responsible.
A New York Times polling analysis published Friday suggests that increasing voter disapproval of Trump’s handling of the economy could explain his decline in approval ratings in recent weeks. As the Times points out, a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll found that just 26% of Americans said Trump was doing a good job at managing the cost of living.