Lame duck Trump is suffering one political defeat after another

This is an adapted excerpt from the Dec. 11 episode of “All In with Chris Hayes.”
Thursday was a brutal day for President Donald Trump, with the president suffering one humiliating political defeat after another.
For much of his second term, Trump — and those around him — have projected an air of invincibility and omnipotence. But those days seem very much in the past, as the president’s political power and capital disappear before his very eyes.
It started earlier on Thursday, when a federal grand jury refused to rubber-stamp the Justice Department’s attempt to indict New York Attorney General Letitia James on obviously pretextual charges.
Now, if that story sounds familiar, it’s because just last week, a different federal grand jury also refused to indict James.
It is hard to overstate how rare it used to be for a federal grand jury to refuse an indictment. It has now happened twice in two weeks in the same case — all because the Trump administration overplayed its hand.
Of course, this comes after the first case Trump’s Justice Department made against James collapsed last month. So, if you’re keeping track at home, they are now zero for 3.
But then on Thursday afternoon, things got worse for Trump. In Indiana, we saw a dramatic — and frankly shocking — rebuke of this president by the state’s Republican legislators in a state he carried by almost 20 points last year.
In the Indiana Senate, where Republicans hold a 40-to-10 supermajority, Trump’s scheme to redraw the state’s congressional maps to eliminate the last two Democratic districts in the state was defeated overwhelmingly, 31 to 19.
But Trump wants you to know he’s totally fine with it. After that failed vote, he told reporters in the Oval Office, “It’s funny, ’cause I won Indiana all three times by a landslide. And I wasn’t working on it very hard. Would’ve been nice. I think we would’ve picked up two seats if we did that.”
Despite the president’s claim that he wasn’t very involved, he led a massive pressure campaign against Indiana lawmakers opposed to his effort. Vice President JD Vance personally flew out to Indiana to lobby on behalf of the plan.
Before the vote, Vance took to X to browbeat one of the state’s top Republicans. “Rod Bray, the Senate leader in Indiana, has consistently told us he wouldn’t fight redistricting while simultaneously whipping his members against it,” the vice president wrote. “That level of dishonesty cannot be rewarded, and the Indiana GOP needs to choose a side.”
Hours later, Indiana Republicans did choose a side: They rejected Trump and Vance.
To be absolutely clear, the president himself was lobbying more than anybody to get this over the finish line. He personally called lawmakers and then went absolutely ballistic against them on social media, writing just Wednesday night, “Anybody that votes against Redistricting, and the SUCCESS of the Republican Party in D.C., will be, I am sure, met with a MAGA Primary in the Spring.”
The president also attacked the Senate leader: “Rod Bray and his friends won’t be in Politics for long, and I will do everything within my power to make sure that they will not hurt the Republican Party, and our Country, again.”