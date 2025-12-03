Opinion

Indiana GOP lawmaker slams Trump over redistricting push: ‘Not good policy’

State Sen. Michael Bohacek joined “The Weeknight” to discuss why he chose to publicly oppose the Trump-backed bill.

 ‘It’s just not good policy’: Indiana GOP State Senator rejects Trump redistricting effort December 2, 2025 / 03:44
By  Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.