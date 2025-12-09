Opinion

Trump backtracks over releasing video of boat strike December 9, 2025 / 11:33

On ‘double-tap’ boat strike video, Trump pretends he didn’t say what we heard him say

The president would have people believe he didn’t say what Americans heard him say — out loud, on the record and in public — just five days earlier.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

