News

U.S. military seizes oil tanker off Venezuelan coast, Trump says

The move ratchets up tensions with the Latin American country in an area where the U.S. has been striking small boats it accuses of trafficking drugs. It’s unclear who owns the tanker.

Trump says he may talk with Maduro after new pressure on Venezuela November 17, 2025 / 05:12
By  Erum Salam

Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.