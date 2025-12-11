Indiana Senate rejects congressional redistricting map, defying Trump

Indiana’s Republican-led Senate rejected a new congressional map for the state on Thursday, breaking with President Donald Trump in his push to gerrymander more House seats for the GOP.
The stunning repudiation of the president’s redistricting demands marked the biggest break yet from Trump’s plan and could dent the party’s efforts to effectively claim more seats before the 2026 midterm elections are even held.
Texas moved first to gerrymander its districts in a mid-decade departure from traditional redistricting periods, with some other GOP-led states following suit. California Democrats countered with a ballot measure that will allow them to bypass that state’s usual process.
All of the various remapping efforts quickly landed in court, with litigation ongoing.
Of Indiana’s nine U.S. House seats, the proposed map was meant to secure for Republicans the only two seats that are held by Democrats.
One of the most contentious aspects was Marion County, home to Indianapolis, and one of the most diverse locations in the state. The bill would have split the county into four different districts.
The White House had exerted immense pressure on state Senate GOP holdouts, many who hadn’t discussed their voting plans publicly but sided overwhelmingly with Democrats to reach a 31-19 final vote tally Thursday afternoon.
In a Truth Social post Wednesday, Trump threatened electoral consequences for Republicans who vote “no” on the new congressional map, saying: “Anybody that votes against Redistricting, and the SUCCESS of the Republican Party in D.C., will be, I am sure, met with a MAGA Primary in the Spring.”