This is an adapted excerpt from the Oct. 1 episode of “All In with Chris Hayes.”

The Trump administration is running a PR campaign to convince everyone — incorrectly — that the Democrats are solely to blame for the government shutdown.

During a news conference on Wednesday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the “Democrats have put us into this position.” Vice President JD Vance expressed a similar sentiment, telling reporters that “the Chuck Schumer-AOC wing of the Democratic Party shut down the government.” The administration has plastered that sentiment across a bunch of government websites, in what looks like a clear violation of government ethics rules.

The administration’s argument doesn’t make any sense considering how it has conducted itself over the last nine months.

But when you think about it, the administration’s argument doesn’t make any sense, considering how it has conducted itself over the last nine months. Donald Trump has been governing like an authoritarian: He promised to be a dictator on Day 1. He’s compared himself to America’s king and even the pope. The goal of this second term appears to be to assert complete control over every aspect of the federal government.

Trump wants to directly control who gets fired across the entire government and civil society, from the Federal Reserve Board of Governors to talk show hosts. He wants to directly control who gets indicted — most recently with the ridiculous prosecution of James Comey. He says he can raise taxes on the American people by a trillion dollars and rescind or reallocate congressionally appropriated funds, entirely by executive fiat.

But now it’s the Democrats who are in the driver’s seat when it comes to shutting down the government? That’s a pretty tough sell. Especially considering that Trump is using the shutdown to govern like a king.

On Wednesday, Russell Vought, the top Trump official responsible for implementing the president’s agenda, announced that more than $8 billion in federal funding, appropriated exclusively for blue states, would be frozen or canceled. That includes transportation infrastructure spending in New York and climate infrastructure spending in more than a dozen other states, including California, Washington and New Jersey. The Trump administration is now clawing back that congressionally approved funding, citing “DEI” and the “Green New Scam.”