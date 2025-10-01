Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Democratic Senator warns collapse of democracy is coming as shutdown grinds government to a halt October 1, 2025 / 05:17

NYPD rebukes Trump’s massive cuts to counterterrorism programs

The New York Police Department joined a chorus of state officials slamming plans to slash $187 million from its counterterrorism budget.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

Latest Post