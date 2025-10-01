NYPD rebukes Trump’s massive cuts to counterterrorism programs

UPDATE (Friday, Oct. 3, 11:45 a.m.): Following bipartisan backlash from lawmakers and a fierce rebuke from the New York Police Department, Department of Homeland Security officials told the New York Times on Friday that the Trump administration is reversing course on its attempt to withhold $187 billion that had been congressionally authorized to fund counterterrorism programs in New York.

The New York Police Department is denouncing the Trump administration’s recent cuts to federal antiterrorism programs.

The Department of Homeland Security has sought to bar several states with Democratic governors from accessing millions of dollars in grants to fund antiterrorism programs because they haven’t fully acquiesced to the president’s anti-immigrant agenda. Eleven states and the District of Columbia sued the Trump administration on Monday for defying a judge’s order, handed down last week, that found the politicized withholding of funds to be illegal.

New York, in particular, stands to lose out on $187 million for antiterrorism programs, including key funding for the NYPD’s counterterrorism unit, funding to place federal agents in transit hubs and funding for bomb squads, according to a news release from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.