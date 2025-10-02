Defense secretary taps MAGA extremist to push military ‘cultural refresh’

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is tapping an unabashed bigot to lead what’s being called a “cultural refresh” of the Department of Defense.

The announcement follows a pair of bombastic speeches Hegseth and Donald Trump delivered to military leaders this week, in which Hegseth raged against diversity and Trump threatened “war” on Americans he described as the “enemy within” in a speech that garnered apt comparisons to Adolf Hitler.

Anthony Tata has a documented history of racism, Islamophobia and violent extremist rhetoric, having claimed that former President Barack Obama was secretly a Muslim working on behalf of Islamic terrorists, hashtagged a tweet about journalist Don Lemon with the phrase “liberal plantation” in an unsubtle reference to slavery, and suggested that former CIA Director John Brennan either “suck on your pistol” or face public execution for purported transgressions against Trump. Tata’s history of extremist statements didn’t prevent him from being nominated — and ultimately confirmed — as the Pentagon’s undersecretary for personnel and readiness. During that confirmation process, he tried to walk back his earlier call for military officials to serve Trump’s political agenda or face removal.