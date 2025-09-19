Democrats think they can win a government shutdown. That’s a lousy bet.

The Chinese military strategist Sun Tzu famously wrote, “He will win who knows when to fight and when not to fight.”
Congressional Democrats would be wise to keep this maxim in mind. Under pressure from their loudest supporters to stand up to President Donald Trump, they are laying the groundwork to shut down the government at the end of this month. But while there are reasonable arguments in support of a shutdown, it’s a fight that Democrats would most likely lose, and they should do everything to avoid it.
On the merits, a shutdown makes some sense. Trump has already refused to spend money appropriated by Congress, so why should Democrats give him more? Furthermore, as New York Times columnist Ezra Klein put it recently in an op-ed that apparently is widely circulating among Senate Democrats, “Donald Trump is corrupting the government — he is using it to hound his enemies, to line his pockets and to entrench his own power. … This is what Democrats cannot fund. This is what they have to try to stop.”
Klein’s description is accurate. But though a government shutdown might represent a symbolic roadblock for Trump’s increasingly authoritarian agenda, it won’t stop him.
Over the years, various political actors have tried to use a government shutdown as a political tool to wring concessions out of their opponents. In 2018-19, Trump shut down the government for five weeks to try to force congressional Democrats to appropriate money for his border wall. In 2013, congressional Republicans tried the same gambit to stop government funding for Obamacare. In 1995-96, House Republicans tried to force Bill Clinton to embrace their budget-cutting plans. Every one of these efforts ended the same way — in abysmal failure, with the party that spurred the shutdown no better off than it was before.
It’s hard to imagine Trump, who fetishizes performative toughness, conceding defeat to Democrats. And why should he? Since when has he cared about the smooth operation of government?
Democrats will undoubtedly convince themselves they while they most likely can’t force Trump’s hand, they can win the battle of public opinion. According to reporting this week by Axios, they plan to do it this time by making the shutdown “about health care, which they bet will win over voters.”
That’s a lousy wager. As Matt Glassman, a political scientist at Georgetown University and expert on congressional procedure, points out, the party responsible for a government shutdown always loses the public opinion battle — and the policy fight that sparked the shutdown in the first place.
Pro-shutdown voices argue that a legislative showdown with Trump is an opportunity to direct public attention toward the excesses and corruption of his administration. This is wishful thinking. Democrats could maintain perfect message discipline during a shutdown, but ultimately, they have zero control over how the Washington press corps covers the story.
It’s far more likely that media attention would be focused on those hurt by the government stoppage, and journalists would portray the fight as yet another Washington melodrama. Since Democrats would most likely need to use the Senate filibuster for the shutdown to happen, that would also leave little public doubt about who is responsible for cutting off the government spigot. Democrats would blame Trump, but good luck with all that.
Even using health care as a lever — and preventing cuts in Obamacare subsidies, which were enacted in the GOP spending bill — is a tactic that, if it succeeded, could leave Democrats worse off.