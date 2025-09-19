Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Democrats think they can win a government shutdown. That’s a lousy bet.

While there are reasonable arguments for a shutdown, it’s a fight Democrats would most likely lose.

‘Things have changed’: Schumer threatens government shutdown over healthcare September 14, 2025 / 13:04
By  Michael A. Cohen
Illustration: Michael A. Cohen

Michael A. Cohen

Michael Cohen is an MSNBC columnist. He is also the publisher of the newsletter Truth and Consequences and hosts the weekly podcast That ‘70s Movie Podcast.