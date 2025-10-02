Opinion

Jen Psaki blows the lid off Jared Kushner’s multi-billion dollar ‘donated time’ October 1, 2025 / 04:24

Jen Psaki rips White House over defense of Jared Kushner’s conflict of interest

Karoline Leavitt defended Trump’s son-in-law, who’s raked in millions from the Middle East, and claimed he’s “donating” his time to “secure world peace.”

By  Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

