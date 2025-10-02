Jen Psaki rips White House over defense of Jared Kushner’s conflict of interest

Jen Psaki called out the White House for its bizarre defense of Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, whose company has netted billions from countries in the Middle East while he has continued to advise the administration on foreign policy in the region.

On Wednesday’s “The Briefing,” Psaki debuted her latest edition of “Jen’s Version,” a segment of the show in which the former Biden administration press secretary offers her take on questions asked by reporters during that day’s White House press briefing, providing real answers instead of Trump administration spin.

During the briefing, one reporter asked White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt about Kushner’s reported role in the Gaza peace plan and why the administration decided “that it is appropriate for Jared Kushner to be working on matters that involve Qatar, the UAE, Saudi Arabia — three countries that combined have given him more than $2.5 billion for his investment firm?”

While Psaki said she doesn’t usually show Leavitt’s response during the segment, the former Biden administration official said viewers needed to hear the press secretary’s attempted spin. “I think it’s frankly despicable that you’re trying to suggest that it’s inappropriate,” Leavitt said. “Jared is donating his energy and his time to our government, to the president of the United States to secure world peace.”