Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Bessent repeats claim that Americans will not pay for tariffs September 8, 2025 / 08:36

With potential Argentina bailout, Trump tries to stop a MAGA role model from imploding

Trump and the MAGA movement have framed Argentina as a shining success. But throwing American tax dollars at its economy tells a different story.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

Latest Post