With potential Argentina bailout, Trump tries to stop a MAGA role model from imploding

Donald Trump and his administration are preparing to hurl billions of dollars at Argentina to prevent its MAGA-inspired administration from going up in flames.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s announcement last week that the U.S. is in talks to provide more than $20 billion in a currency swap, along with other forms of aid, to prop up the South American country’s economy — and thereby aid President Javier Milei’s flailing administration — is a clear sign that the political outlook for Milei has soured in recent months.

For years now, Trump and the MAGA movement have portrayed Argentina’s right-wing leader and his administration as a shining example of what deep cuts to federal programs — mostly, targeting the poor and the middle class — can do. But Argentina’s economy has continued to suffer under Milei’s policies, undermining Trump’s rosy portrayal.

A report from The Wall Street Journal last week, headlined “Argentina Is Losing Faith in Milei’s Free-Market Revolution,” detailed the growing public discontent with Milei. And the Trump administration may see that as a bad omen for its own political prospects, given how closely its policies have mirrored Argentina’s.

Argentina’s President Javier Milei at CPAC in February. Jose Luis Magana / AP file