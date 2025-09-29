With potential Argentina bailout, Trump tries to stop a MAGA role model from imploding

Donald Trump and his administration are preparing to hurl billions of dollars at Argentina to prevent its MAGA-inspired administration from going up in flames.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s announcement last week that the U.S. is in talks to provide more than $20 billion in a currency swap, along with other forms of aid, to prop up the South American country’s economy — and thereby aid President Javier Milei’s flailing administration — is a clear sign that the political outlook for Milei has soured in recent months.
For years now, Trump and the MAGA movement have portrayed Argentina’s right-wing leader and his administration as a shining example of what deep cuts to federal programs — mostly, targeting the poor and the middle class — can do. But Argentina’s economy has continued to suffer under Milei’s policies, undermining Trump’s rosy portrayal.
A report from The Wall Street Journal last week, headlined “Argentina Is Losing Faith in Milei’s Free-Market Revolution,” detailed the growing public discontent with Milei. And the Trump administration may see that as a bad omen for its own political prospects, given how closely its policies have mirrored Argentina’s.
Even as Milei’s rule has coincided with increased poverty in his country, he has been granted a level of idolatry in the MAGA movement. Conservative entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who’s running for governor of Ohio, has said the U.S. government is in need of “Milei-style cuts, on steroids.” And Elon Musk, who steered Trump’s gutting of the federal government, has looked to Argentina as a model and even wielded a chain saw with Milei at this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference, to symbolize his own plans to slash the federal government.