Russ Vought’s directive to fire federal workers during a shutdown is illegal

Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought wants Americans to believe that in the event of a government shutdown, he and President Donald Trump have the power to fire swaths of federal employees at will. They cannot. Vought’s vindictive memo, directing agencies to consider reductions in force (RIFs) for employees in programs whose funding would lapse under a shutdown, reads like a coercive power trip. But it isn’t authority. It’s Project 2025 ambition. And it’s wrong — both legally and practically.
There is no statute, appropriation or constitutional clause that gives an administration license to fire federal civilian employees simply because funding has lapsed. When Congress fails to enact a continuing resolution or full-year funding, federal agencies are constrained by appropriations law, not presidential whim. This means that only narrowly defined “excepted” operations may continue, and all other nonessential activities must stop.
The linchpin here is the Antideficiency Act. This statute prohibits federal officers from obligating or expending funds beyond what Congress has appropriated. It forbids initiating new obligations in a funding gap. It is the reason that many federal functions cease during a shutdown, and the reason that those federal employees deemed “excepted” work without receiving a paycheck.
In that emergency context, the only lawful personnel actions are to designate which employees are essential and which are nonessential, and then manage the furlough process. The made-up idea that you can layer a full-blown RIF process (with its permanent separations, severance, internal competition, appeals and procedural steps) on top of a funding lapse is fundamentally incompatible with the law.
Attempting to implement “mass firings,” as Vought said, during a shutdown would create new administrative burdens, legal liabilities, severance obligations and significant compensation or benefits questions. That is exactly the kind of commitment to future expenditures that the Antideficiency Act bars when money is unavailable. Vought’s proposal would push him and federal agencies into antideficiency violations and legal jeopardy.
In short, then, Vought’s memo is political intimidation, not valid administrative guidance. The RIF process is no trivial matter. “With strict regulations and processes agencies have to follow, it takes a lot of work and time for agencies to run any RIFs,” Federal News Network reported earlier this year. As experts have warned repeatedly, it is slow, complex, heavily regulated, and often vulnerable to legal challenge. Indeed, many experts see Vought’s plan as unprecedented and legally dubious. “It doesn’t seem to me that they would really be able to legally do that additional work during a shutdown,” former OMB official Bobby Kogan told Federal News Network earlier this week.