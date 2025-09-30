Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Russ Vought’s directive to fire federal workers during a shutdown is illegal

Vought’s memo is political intimidation, not valid administrative guidance, says Rep. James Walkinshaw.

Democrats warn shutdown will hit health care and working families hard September 30, 2025 / 07:19
By  Rep. James R. Walkinshaw

Rep. James R. Walkinshaw

Rep. James R. Walkinshaw represents Virginia's 11th congressional district in the House of Representatives. 