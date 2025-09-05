Opinion

What happened to Trump’s ‘red lines’ in the Ukraine-Russia War? August 31, 2025 / 07:43

Trump keeps finding new ways to deliver rewards to Putin’s Russia

If the president wants people to stop marveling at his degrading weakness when it comes to Vladimir Putin, he’ll have to stop kowtowing to Russia.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

