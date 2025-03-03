Hegseth halts cyber operations against Russia, adding to an ugly pattern

Late last week, a publication called The Record, which focuses on news related to cybersecurity, published a report that seemed hard to believe. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, the outlet reported, “ordered U.S. Cyber Command to stand down from all planning against Russia, including offensive digital actions.”

Two days later, Rep. Mike Turner, the former Republican chair of the House Intelligence Committee, appeared on CBS’s “Face the Nation” and was asked if the report was true. The Ohio congressman said he was “certain” that it had to be wrong.

“I’m confident, considering what Russia is currently doing against the United States, that the United States, the status against Russia would not be that, considering what we are facing from Russia operations,” Turner added.

I can appreciate why the GOP lawmaker was incredulous. The idea that the Trump administration would take such a step certainly appears absurd. And yet, NBC News reported that the reporting in The Record was correct.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered U.S. Cyber Command to halt offensive cyber operations and information operations against Russia, a U.S. official familiar with the matter said. Hegseth gave the order to the head of the command, Air Force Gen. Tim Haugh, in late February, the official said. It is unclear clear how long the order will last.

A report in The New York Times, which cited additional sources, added, “[R]etaining access to major Russian networks for espionage purposes is critical to understanding Mr. Putin’s intentions as he enters negotiations, and to tracking the arguments within Russia about what conditions to insist upon and what could be given up.”

That access, at least for now, has been curtailed. It led Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to say in a written statement, “Donald Trump is so desperate to earn the affection of a thug like Vladimir Putin he appears to be giving him a free pass as Russia continues to launch cyber operations and ransomware attacks against critical American infrastructure, threatening our economic and national security.”

The New York Democrat added, “It is a critical strategic mistake for Donald Trump to unilaterally disarm against Putin.”

As jarring as this is on its face, the developments appear even worse when seen in context.

Hegseth’s order roughly coincided with Donald Trump’s Oval Office debacle with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which was in line with Russia’s wishes.

And the American president echoing Kremlin talking points, which was in line with Russia’s wishes.

And the Trump White House curtailing U.S. aid to Ukraine, which was in line with Russia’s wishes.