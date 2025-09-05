Louisiana’s Angola prison is a ‘legendary’ choice for detaining immigrants, Kristi Noem says

MAGA world is yet again trying to market a prison where it will lock up people targeted by the president’s bigoted anti-immigrant crackdown.

First, there was “Alligator Alcatraz,” the facility in the Florida Everglades that an appeals court panel on Thursday said could remain open after a federal judge previously issued a preliminary injunction requiring it to cease operations.

Then came “Deportation Depot,” another recently announced facility in Florida whose moniker Republicans sought to play on Home Depot — much to the home improvement company’s displeasure.