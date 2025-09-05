Opinion

‘Ripping families apart’: New ad slams Secy. Noem, ICE for ‘creating chaos’ August 21, 2025 / 13:08

Louisiana’s Angola prison is a ‘legendary’ choice for detaining immigrants, Kristi Noem says

Noem suggested the prison’s notoriously racist history, with its ties to slavery, would serve as motivation for immigrants to self-deport.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

