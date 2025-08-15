Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Trump saves Putin from international isolation with embarrassing meet-up August 16, 2025 / 11:46

How Trump handed Putin a win in Alaska, even before they shook hands

If the American president is genuinely baffled as to why the summit is itself a win for the Russian leader, he hasn’t been paying close enough attention.

Aug. 15, 2025, 3:23 PM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post