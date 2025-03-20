Trump administration reportedly suspends some efforts to counter Russian sabotage

As international fears of Russian sabotage campaigns grow, common sense might suggest that U.S. officials would be ramping up its efforts to combat Moscow’s tactics. According to a Reuters report, however, the Trump administration is doing largely the opposite.

Several U.S. national security agencies have halted work on a coordinated effort to counter Russian sabotage, disinformation and cyberattacks, easing pressure on Moscow as the Trump Administration pushes Russia to end its war in Ukraine.

According to the report, which has not been independently verified by MSNBC or NBC News, Biden administration officials briefed the incoming Trump administration during the transition period, urging the Republican team “to continue monitoring Russia’s hybrid warfare campaign.”

After Donald Trump’s inauguration, however, “much of the work has come to a standstill,” Reuters added. The same report went on to say, “Some officials involved in the working groups said they are concerned that the Trump administration is de-prioritizing the issue despite intelligence warnings. The change follows the unwinding of other Russia-focused projects launched by Biden’s administration.”

It’s that last point that’s of particular interest. The Reuters report, in isolation, is unsettling. But considered in a broader context, the pattern paints an even more alarming image.

Last week, for example, Vladimir Putin and his regime let U.S. officials know that they did not want retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg — the White House’s special envoy for Ukraine and Russia — to be involved in ceasefire negotiations. Trump promptly reassigned him. Around the same time, the White House abandoned the International Center for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine.