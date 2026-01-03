Trump announces military strike on Venezuela, capture of President Nicolás Maduro

President Donald Trump announced on Saturday morning that the United States had carried out a “large-scale strike” against Venezuela, capturing President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, who Trump said were then flown out of the South American nation.

Trump made the statement in a post to Truth Social at 4:21 a.m., announcing that he would hold a news conference at 11 a.m. at his Mar-a-Lago resort. In a short interview with the New York Times, Trump called the offensive a “brilliant operation” and said he would address questions about communication with lawmakers at the news conference.

“Venezuela rejects, repudiates and denounces before the international community the extremely grave military aggression carried out by the current Government of the United States of America against Venezuelan territory and population,” the Venezuelan foreign minister said in a statement.

The U.S. has built up significant military force in the region, but Trump does not appear to have sought permission from or informed Congress of Saturday’s military action.

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, a Trump ally, acknowledged there had been no congressional approval of — or authorization for the use of military force for — prior to the U.S. action.

Lee said he spoke with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a harsh critic of the Maduro regime, who told him that Maduro had been arrested “by U.S. personnel to stand trial on criminal charges in the United States” and that the military action “was deployed to protect and defend those executing the arrest warrant.” Lee said such action would fall under the president’s “inherent authority” under Article II of the U.S constitution to protect American personnel

Rubio “anticipates no further action in Venezuela now that Maduro is in U.S. custody,” Lee said of Rubio.

Nonetheless, the operation had already sparked backlash in its early hours as questions swirl about the legal justification for the actions targeting Venezuela.

“No matter the outcome, we are in the wrong for starting this war in Venezuela,” said Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., an Iraq war veteran, on X.

The United States has for months been building up military forces off the coast of Venezuela, and has targeted dozens of boatsin the region in what the White House says is a war against illegal narco-trafficking. It has also intercepted oil tankers in the region in a bid to cut off the country's largest economic asset. Trump had previously warned of ground operations in Venezuela, and the CIA recently struck a dockyard in the country. Earlier this month, the House narrowly rejected a war powers resolution that would have directed "the removal of United States Armed Forces from hostilities within or against Venezuela that have not been authorized by Congress." In response to the CIA's drone strike on the Venezuelan dockyard, Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., the bill's sponsor, described the actions as "illegal hostilities" and reiterated his view that the "American People don't want another endless war over oil." Similar resolutions have stalled in the Senate, where the 60-vote threshold means even steeper climb. "The illegality of Trump's insane war in Venezuela is out of control," Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., who sits on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, posted on X on Dec. 30. "Remember, this has NOTHING to do with stopping drugs from entering America. Venezuela produces cocaine bound for Europe. This is war mongering distraction."