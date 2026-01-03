Opinion

Trump announces military strike on Venezuela, capture of President Nicolás Maduro

The U.S. has built up significant military force in the region, but Trump does not appear to have sought permission from or informed Congress of Saturday's military action.

Trump says U.S. ‘successfully’ captures Maduro amid military action in Venezuela January 3, 2026 / 02:02
By  Rachel Van Dongen

Rachel Van Dongen