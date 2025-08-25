As crisis conditions worsen in Ukraine, Trump finds new ways to coddle Russia’s Putin

It’s been 10 days since Donald Trump hosted a summit with Russia’s Vladimir Putin on American soil, which proved to be a humiliating failure for the American president. In the aftermath of Trump’s self-created fiasco, the crisis in Ukraine has only intensified.

Indeed, any evidence of progress is hard to find. Not only has Russia continued its deadly military offensives in Ukraine, including a strike on a U.S.-owned factory last week, but Moscow’s diplomatic posture toward the war it started hasn’t changed much at all. While the White House suggested that Putin was moving toward imminent talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said largely the opposite on NBC News’ “Meet the Press.”

Common sense might suggest that the American president would be outraged, not only by his own failures, but by Russia’s refusal to work in good faith. But as the public was reminded Friday, Trump, instead of condemning the Russian dictator, is finding new ways to coddle him. The New York Times reported:

The announcement was supposed to be about the World Cup, but President Trump had another bit of news he was excited to share with the reporters gathered in the Oval Office on Friday. He had just received a symbol of honor and respect from Russia, the president said: a photo of himself and President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia at their recent meeting in Alaska.

Even those who’ve come to expect the worst from Trump on matters related to Putin had reason to be taken aback.

Unprompted, during a White House event related to the World Cup, the Republican decided to let everyone know about a photograph he’d received.

Trump: "I was just sent a picture from somebody who wants to be there very badly. He's been very respectful of me and our country but not so respectful of others. But he'll — I'm gonna sign this for him. But I was sent one. That's a man named Vladimir Putin, who I believe will be coming." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-08-22T17:34:32.738Z

“I was just sent a picture from somebody that wants to be there very badly. He’s been very respectful of me and of our country, but not so respectful of others, but he’ll — I’m going to sign this for him. But I was sent one and I thought you’d all like to see it. That’s a man named Vladimir Putin, who I believe will be coming, depending on what happens.”

Trump went on to say, “I thought it was a nice picture of him. OK of me, but nice of him. So that was very nice that it was sent to me.”

It was a bewildering display. As Putin slaughters Ukrainian civilians, the flailing American president thought it’d be a good idea to:

brag about a picture Putin sent him;

claim that Putin has been “very respectful” to him and the U.S.;

comment on how “nice” Putin looked;

announce plans to sign Putin’s gift and then send it back to him, for reasons unknown;

and suggest he planned to welcome Putin to American soil (again) so the two of them can hang out at the World Cup.

Those waiting for the Republican to condemn Russia’s strike on the U.S.-owned factory were left wanting.

If Trump wants people to stop marveling at his degrading weakness when it comes to his Russian counterpart, he’ll have to start avoiding embarrassing displays like these.