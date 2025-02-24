Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

‘Did the position of the American people change?’ Ukrainian parliament member speaks out February 24, 2025 / 03:28

As the war in Ukraine begins its fourth year, Team Trump’s efforts keep getting worse

The U.N. General Assembly took up a resolution condemning Russian aggression in Ukraine. Trump's delegation voted with Russia and North Korea.

Feb. 24, 2025, 12:57 PM EST

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post