Trump and Vance berate Ukraine’s Zelenskyy in ugly Oval Office meeting

The day before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the White House, Donald Trump told reporters, “I think we’re going to have a very good meeting tomorrow.” The Republican president added, in reference to his Ukrainian counterpart, “I have a lot of respect for him.”

A day later, that “respect” for Zelenskyy was in short supply during an Oval Office meeting that turned unexpectedly ugly. NBC News reported:

A White House meeting that was intended to kick off negotiations over a deal that would offer the United States access to Ukraine’s rare earth minerals unraveled Friday afternoon as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy clashed with President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance in the Oval Office.

Americans are generally accustomed to seeing presidents sit down in the Oval Office for cordial and respectful diplomatic gatherings. This was far closer to a contentious shouting match than a friendly gathering among ostensible allies.

Following a great many scandalous steps in which Trump effectively positioned his administration on Russia’s side of the ongoing conflict, expectations were low ahead of the White House gathering. The developments in the Oval Office, however, failed to clear a low bar.

The trouble seemed to begin in earnest when Vance argued that diplomacy would lead to peace, at which point the Ukrainian president reminded the vice president that Vladimir Putin’s Russia had ignored earlier diplomatic agreements.

“He killed our people, and he didn’t exchange prisoners,” Zelenskyy said, referring to Putin. “What kind of diplomacy, JD, you are speaking about? What do you mean?”

At that point, Vance suggested the Ukrainian president was being “disrespectful” by saying things that were true.

ZELENSKYY: Putin broke the ceasefire. What kind of diplomacy, JD, are you speaking about?VANCE: I think it's disrespectful to come into the Oval Office and try to litigate this in front of the American media — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-02-28T17:44:40.424Z

The discussion, for lack of a better word, descended from there.

When Zelenskyy explained, for example, that the United States would likely feel the effects of Russian aggression in the future, Trump snapped back, “Don’t tell us what we’re going to feel because you’re in no position to dictate that.” Raising his voice, the Republican added, “You’re not in a good position. … You’re gambling with World War III.”