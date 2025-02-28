Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Trump tells Zelenskyy he’s ‘gambling with World War III’ in tense exchange February 28, 2025 / 07:39

Trump and Vance berate Ukraine’s Zelenskyy in ugly Oval Office meeting

Instead of a cordial and respectful diplomatic gathering, Trump’s meeting with Zelenskyy more closely resembled a shouting match.

Feb. 28, 2025, 1:20 PM EST

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post