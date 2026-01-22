Five things to know about Trump’s ‘concept of a deal’ on Greenland and tariffs

After years of assurances that his health care plan was just “two weeks” away, Donald Trump was pressed during a 2024 debate on this elusive blueprint. The Republican famously declared, “I have concepts of a plan.”

The claim quickly became the punch line to countless jokes. Common sense suggested that Trump would have to avoid similar phrases forevermore.

And yet, after the president announced that he’d agreed to “a framework” with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on the future of Greenland, the Republican faced inevitable questions about the agreement’s contents, and he decided to lean once again on a familiar phrase.

Kernen: “Can you go into what you just talked about with the NATO meeting?”Trump: “Well, we have a concept of a deal.” — The Bulwark (@thebulwark.com) 2026-01-21T20:50:23.909Z

“We have a concept of a deal,” Trump told CNBC on Wednesday afternoon.

As the dust settles on the head-spinning developments, here are five key elements to keep in mind:

1. For now, the details of the deal don’t appear to exist. Shortly after announcing the breakthrough by way of his social media platform, the American president conceded to reporters, “It’s right now a little bit in progress.” On Thursday morning, during a Fox Business interview, he added, “It’s really being negotiated now, the details of it.” Any suggestion that there’s a meaningful agreement in place appears misguided.