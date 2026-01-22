White House insists Trump didn’t say what everyone heard him say about Iceland

Donald Trump’s speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, was an embarrassing mess. The American president peddled a series of absurd falsehoods, he needlessly targeted U.S. allies with baseless whining, and he reminded much of the Western world over the course of an hour and a half why the Trump-led United States has seen its international standing collapse.

But one part of the Republican’s weird, meandering remarks generated attention for an unexpected reason.

Trump: “I'm helping Europe. I'm helping NATO, and until the last few days, when I told them about Iceland, they loved me. They called me daddy…. But now what I'm asking for is a piece of ice, cold and poorly located, that can play a vital role in world peace and world protection" — The Bulwark (@thebulwark.com) 2026-01-21T16:07:38.233Z

Roughly halfway through the speech, Trump claimed that he was popular with NATO leaders, “until the last few days, when I told them about Iceland.” About a minute later, again referring to ostensible U.S. allies, the American president added, “They’re not there for us on Iceland, that I can tell you. I mean, our stock market took the first dip yesterday because of Iceland. So Iceland has already cost us a lot of money.”

In context, Trump clearly misspoke, referring to Iceland when he meant Greenland. The timing of the mistake was far from ideal — just last week, his spectacularly unqualified nominee to serve as U.S. ambassador to Iceland, Billy Long, “joked” about Iceland becoming the 52nd state — but accidents happen.

It would have been easy for the White House simply to acknowledge that the president had misspoken. Since everyone misspeaks from time to time, this likely would have generated very little attention.

But that’s not what happened. The New York Times reported:

Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, denied that Mr. Trump had misspoken, responding in a social media post to a reporter who wrote that he had appeared to mix the countries up multiple times. ‘No he didn’t,’ she wrote to the reporter. ‘His written remarks referred to Greenland as a ‘piece of ice’ because that’s what it is. You’re the only one mixing anything up here.’

In other words, Leavitt would have us believe that when Trump said “Iceland” four times, he was really commenting on “ice land.” As in a land of ice.

In context, that is obviously preposterous. The Orwellian pushback, however, was oddly familiar.