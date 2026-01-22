Opinion

Trump confuses Greenland with Iceland in a rambling, incoherent speech in front of world leaders  January 21, 2026 / 11:14

White House insists Trump didn’t say what everyone heard him say about Iceland

So many Republicans see the president as infallible that even inconsequential slip-ups must be denied in Orwellian fashion.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

