Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Democrats have a strategy on Trump’s Greenland threats: Put Republicans in the hot seat

Democrats want a war powers resolution vote on Greenland — and not necessarily because they think it’ll be adopted.

President Donald Trump in the White House.
President Donald Trump participates in a roundtable discussion with farmers in the White House on Dec. 8, 2025.Alex Wong / Getty Images
By  Lillie Boudreaux  and  Peggy Helman

Lillie Boudreaux

Peggy Helman

Peggy Helman is a desk associate at MS NOW.