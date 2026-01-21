Trump repeats Greenland demand in Davos speech while seeming to rule out using force to get it

The European Union halted the approval of a trade deal with the U.S. on Wednesday after President Donald Trump dug in on his desire to take over Greenland at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Bernd Lange, chair of the European Parliament’s International Trade Committee, said in a statement that no progress will be made on the trade agreement reached with Trump last year “until the US decides to re-engage on a path of cooperation rather than confrontation.”
“The Turnberry Deal would have suspended tariffs on all US industrial goods and established a tariff-rate quota system for a large number of US agri-food products entering the EU,” Lange said, referring to a U.S./EU trade agreement. “However, by threatening the territorial integrity and sovereignty of an EU member state and by using tariffs as a coercive instrument, the US is undermining the stability and predictability of EU-US trade relations.”
The abrupt pause on the trade deal comes after Trump threatened on Saturday to impose tariffs on European nations following his demands for Greenland. He also made provocative remarks on the subject at Davos, telling fellow leaders that the U.S. could take military action to seize the Arctic island but that he does not want to do so.
In a characteristically meandering speech, Trump alternated between persuasion and threats as he made his pitch for a U.S. takeover of Greenland, which he repeatedly described as “a giant piece of ice” and at times appeared to mistakenly call Iceland.
“We probably won’t get anything unless I decide to use excessive strength and force where we would be, frankly, unstoppable. But I won’t do that, OK?” Trump told world leaders. “Now everyone’s saying, ‘Oh, good.’ That’s probably the biggest statement I made, because people thought I would use force. I don’t have to use force. I don’t want to use force. I won’t use force.”