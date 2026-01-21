Trump repeats Greenland demand in Davos speech while seeming to rule out using force to get it

The European Union halted the approval of a trade deal with the U.S. on Wednesday after President Donald Trump dug in on his desire to take over Greenland at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Bernd Lange, chair of the European Parliament’s International Trade Committee, said in a statement that no progress will be made on the trade agreement reached with Trump last year “until the US decides to re-engage on a path of cooperation rather than confrontation.”

“The Turnberry Deal would have suspended tariffs on all US industrial goods and established a tariff-rate quota system for a large number of US agri-food products entering the EU,” Lange said, referring to a U.S./EU trade agreement. “However, by threatening the territorial integrity and sovereignty of an EU member state and by using tariffs as a coercive instrument, the US is undermining the stability and predictability of EU-US trade relations.”

The abrupt pause on the trade deal comes after Trump threatened on Saturday to impose tariffs on European nations following his demands for Greenland. He also made provocative remarks on the subject at Davos, telling fellow leaders that the U.S. could take military action to seize the Arctic island but that he does not want to do so.

In a characteristically meandering speech, Trump alternated between persuasion and threats as he made his pitch for a U.S. takeover of Greenland, which he repeatedly described as “a giant piece of ice” and at times appeared to mistakenly call Iceland.

“We probably won’t get anything unless I decide to use excessive strength and force where we would be, frankly, unstoppable. But I won’t do that, OK?” Trump told world leaders. “Now everyone’s saying, ‘Oh, good.’ That’s probably the biggest statement I made, because people thought I would use force. I don’t have to use force. I don’t want to use force. I won’t use force.” Recommended Ahead of Davos, Trump displays one-track mind on Greenland Clarissa-Jan Lim News European countries balk at Trump’s Greenland tariffs threat Erum Salam News Trump reiterated his assertion that Greenland is vital to national and global security and painted the U.S. as the only nation that could protect and develop what he called the “cold and poorly located” Arctic island — which, he said, would be “good for Europe and safe for Europe and good for us.” “So we want a piece of ice for world protection, and they won’t give it,” Trump said about the U.S.’ NATO allies. “So they have a choice. You can say yes and we will be very appreciative, or you can say no and we will remember.” Trump also recycled his grievances about NATO, repeating his claim that the U.S. was “treated very unfairly” because of how much it had contributed to the alliance compared with other member nations. He said his demand for Greenland was “a very small ask compared to what we have given them for many, many decades.” This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Clarissa-Jan Lim Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.