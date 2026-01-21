Opinion

‘We are in the midst of a rupture’: NATO allies warn against Trump Greenland aggression January 21, 2026 / 11:02

Trump’s boasts about international ‘respect’ ring tragic as allies turn against U.S.

The emerging picture is one in which leading nations see a Trump-led U.S. as an erratic menace, a once-great hegemonic power descending into madness.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

