Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

‘TACO’ is an awful political slogan, and it could backfire for Democrats

There's nothing to be gained from daring Trump to follow through on his most extreme policies.

‘Trump Always Chickens Out”: Wall Street coins new term ‘TACO trade’, mocking Trump’s tariff policy May 29, 2025 / 11:44
By  Zeeshan Aleem
Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem is a writer and editor for MS NOW.