On Russia, Putin and sanctions, watch what Trump does, not what he says

The headline on the NBC News report probably raised some eyebrows: “Trump says he’s ‘very angry’ and ‘pissed off’ at Putin during an NBC News interview.” The report explained that Donald Trump, responding to Russia’s Vladimir Putin’s latest criticisms of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, complained that the comments were “not going in the right location.”

“If Russia and I are unable to make a deal on stopping the bloodshed in Ukraine, and if I think it was Russia’s fault — which it might not be — but if I think it was Russia’s fault, I am going to put secondary tariffs on oil, on all oil coming out of Russia,” Trump said in an early-morning phone call with NBC News on Sunday.

If the goal was to generate a great many headlines about Trump being “angry” with his ally in Moscow, the comments were a great success.

But some skepticism is in order.

For now, let’s not dwell on the fact that it’s hard to imagine the Trump feeling genuine outrage about Putin criticizing Zelenskyy given the frequency with which he has criticized Zelenskyy. Instead, let’s consider what the Republican president has done, rather than that he’s said.