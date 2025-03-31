Opinion

Trump coziness with Putin seen in U.S. backing off countering Russian sabotage in Europe: Report March 20, 2025 / 09:22

On Russia, Putin and sanctions, watch what Trump does, not what he says

The latest headlines suggest Donald Trump is "very angry" with Russia's Vladimir Putin, but skepticism is in order.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

