Some of the U.S.’ closest allies are talking about Trump like he’s the enemy

This is an adapted excerpt from the Jan. 20 episode of “All In with Chris Hayes.”
It has been one year since Donald Trump took office, and it has been brutal in many ways.
Masked, armed federal immigration officers are subjecting the residents of Minneapolis to a violent and lawless occupation. Trump is musing about sending American soldiers into the state and investigating local elected leaders.
While that’s happening, the economy is deteriorating, from unemployment to inflation to the tariffs the president has levied. On Tuesday alone, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped almost 900 points.
Just in the past month, Trump has seized and captured the president of Venezuela, brought him to the U.S. to stand trial and announced that we are taking the country’s oil and selling it to put the proceeds in a private offshore bank account that he controls.
Our closest allies in Europe are preparing for a possible war with us because Trump wants somebody to give him Greenland — and a Nobel Peace Prize.
That obsession and its consequences were on full display in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday. The annual meeting of world leaders became an emergency summit to deal with an American president who is acting like an evil madman.
They have tried coddling Trump like a toddler. But now they are facing the ominous fact that Americans have been staring in the face for a year: The United States is a nuclear-armed superpower run by a would-be tyrant.
Some of America’s closest allies are now talking about the president like an enemy. Things are so dire that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney gave one of the best, most clear-eyed, sober, urgent speeches I have heard a politician deliver in a very, very long time — and certainly not the usual kind of speech that we hear at places like Davos.
“Great powers have begun using economic integration as weapons: tariffs as leverage, financial infrastructure as coercion, supply chains as vulnerabilities to be exploited,” Carney said. “When we only negotiate bilaterally with a hegemon, we negotiate from weakness. We accept what’s offered. We compete with each other to be the most accommodating.”
“This is not sovereignty; it’s the performance of sovereignty while accepting subordination,” he continued. “The powerful have their power. But we have something too: the capacity to stop pretending, to name realities, to build our strength at home and to act together.”
It wasn’t just world leaders. Visitors in Davos could see a glow in the snow-capped mountains after the sun set, when a group of 10 local residents hiked up the mountain with 450 torches to spell out one message: “No Kings.”
On Tuesday, while the rest of the world was describing Trump as the biggest threat to peace and stability in the world, the president was exactly where you would expect him to be: at a White House podium, for an hour and 44 minutes, boasting about his year of accomplishments.
The White House conveniently typed up and printed out a big stack of paper sheets for Trump to read from, listing his supposed accomplishments. The bullet points included No. 243, “Stripped notorious crackhead and grifter Hunter Biden of his taxpayer-funded Secret Service detail,” and No. 245, “Signed an executive order to end the use of paper straws.”