As Trump’s latest ‘two weeks’ deadline for Russia’s Putin expires, what happens now?

It’s been challenging to keep up with just how many times Donald Trump has threatened Vladimir Putin with consequences, giving the Russian dictator new deadlines and ultimatums, only to back down in every instance — but the list is not short. Indeed, Kaja Kallas, the European Union’s foreign policy chief, recently told Politico that Putin “is just laughing” as the White House meanders from one failure to the next.

In late May, amid countless headlines about how angry Trump was with Putin, the Republican president signaled he was prepared to change course in two weeks.

When Trump decided not to change course in two weeks, Putin’s military offensive in Ukraine only intensified.

Then the American president appeared on a conservative radio show on Aug. 21 and said, in reference to the war in Ukraine, “I would say within two weeks we’re going to know one way or the other.”

One day later, at a White House event, Trump said in reference to Russia’s war in Ukraine, “I’ll know in two weeks what I’m going to do.” At the same White House event, a reporter asked about a possible deadline for Putin. Trump responded that he’d give his counterpart in Moscow “a couple of weeks.”

In the days that followed, Russia’s military offensive has grown increasingly deadly and destructive — all of this, of course, follows Trump’s claim that there would be “severe consequences” if Putin didn’t agree to a ceasefire — leading up to late last week, when the Republican’s latest two-week deadline arrived.