The unfortunate reason Trump withdrew his nominee for a key IRS post

The list of Donald Trump’s failed nominees has quietly become rather long. It includes a variety of notable figures, tapped for positions large and small, including Matt Gaetz, Dave Weldon, Ed Martin, Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, Chad Chronister, Kathleen Sgamma, E.J. Antoni and Paul Ingrassia.

Late Friday afternoon, the list grew a little longer. Politico reported:

President Donald Trump abruptly withdrew Donald Korb’s nomination for IRS chief counsel on Friday. While Trump didn’t explain his decision, right-wing political activist Laura Loomer reposted Trump’s announcement on her X account, along with the hashtag ‘#LOOMERED.’ Loomer, who’s sidelined several administration officials, chastised Korb on Wednesday for praising Democrats and donating to them.

The Republican-led Senate was preparing a confirmation vote on Korb (he’d already been approved by the Senate Finance Committee) and by all appearances, he was likely to be confirmed — right up until Trump decided he no longer supported his own nominee.

For the IRS, this wasn’t exactly good news. The tax agency has struggled to an almost cartoonish degree to hold onto a leading officials in recent months, and Korb, who was the IRS chief counsel during the Bush/Cheney administration, was poised to fill an important vacancy.

But just as notable is how often right-wing influencers appear to be steering the White House, especially when it comes to personnel decisions.

In September, for example, far-right influencers targeted a Navy commander. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth fired her soon after. Around the same time, CBS News reported that online conservatives played a role in helping oust FBI officials who’d been deemed insufficiently loyal to Trump.