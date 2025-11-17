Opinion

New disclosures show Trump bought bonds affected by government policy changes

The president has invested tens of millions of dollars in the last few months in corporate and municipal bonds.

Bombshell report reveals Trump family earned more than $800m from crypto assets November 2, 2025 / 07:47
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.