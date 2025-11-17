New disclosures show Trump bought bonds affected by government policy changes

Donald Trump vacuumed up millions of dollars in corporate and government bonds in the last few months, according to financial records reported Saturday by Reuters.
Trump was legally obligated to release the financial disclosures, which show he purchased more than $337 million in corporate and municipal bonds since August, according to the forms, originally from the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.
Per Reuters:
Most of the assets listed in Saturday’s disclosures consist of bonds issued by municipalities, states, counties, school districts and other entities with ties to public agencies. Trump’s new bond investments span several industries, including sectors that have already benefited, or are benefiting, from his administration’s policy changes such as financial deregulation.
Those industries include chipmakers, tech companies and Wall Street banks, like JPMorgan Chase. (Florida’s Trump-allied attorney general also recently initiated an investigation into JPMorgan over unsupported allegations that the company “debanked” Trump’s media company in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection.) The Reuters report also points out that Trump bought Intel bonds after announcing the government would take a direct stake in the company.