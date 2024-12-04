Opinion

‘A dumb risk to take’: Trump exposes U.S. to security risk with disregard for formal Cabinet vetting November 27, 2024 / 07:06

Why Trump lost his choice to lead the DEA after just three days

While Matt Gaetz ended his bid to lead the Justice Department after eight days, Chad Chronister ended his bid to lead the DEA after just three.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post