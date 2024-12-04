Why Trump lost his choice to lead the DEA after just three days

When Donald Trump announced that he wanted then-Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz to lead the Justice Department, the result was a predicable fiasco: The unqualified, scandal-plagued, right-wing Florida congressman was forced to withdraw after just eight days.

The president-elect’s choice to lead the Drug Enforcement Administration didn’t even last that long. NBC News reported:

Chad Chronister, President-elect Donald Trump’s selection to lead the Drug Enforcement Administration, said Tuesday that he would withdraw from consideration. Chronister, who is the sheriff in Hillsborough County, Florida, said he would turn down Trump’s planned nomination to be the next DEA administrator just three days after Trump announced it.

Chronister certainly isn’t the first person to withdraw in the wake of a president-elect’s announcement, but the fact that his prospective nomination only lasted from Saturday to Tuesday is quite extraordinary.

The larger question, of course, is why Chronister exited the stage so quickly.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister speaks in 2021 in Riverview, Fla. Chris O’Meara / AP file

For many Trump administration critics, the choice was quickly panned because Chronister, a local sheriff in Florida, appeared to have dubious qualifications. It also did not go unnoticed that Chronister is the son-in-law of a very wealthy man who received a pardon from Trump shortly before he exited the White House four years ago.

But it wasn’t pressure from the left that derailed this prospective nomination.