Trump’s immigration crackdown is sweeping up U.S. citizens

This is an adapted excerpt from the Nov. 15 episode of “Velshi.”

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court issued a ruling that allowed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in the Los Angeles area to question and detain people based on how they look, what language they speak, what work they do or even where they happen to be.

The conservative-majority court issued that ruling even though the Constitution actually has a specific amendment that prohibits that sort of thing. Nobody in America, whether they were born here, are here visiting, here seeking asylum or even here undocumented, should be racially profiled or detained without due process.

But even beyond that, a ruling like this opens the door to U.S. citizens being swept up in Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

In his concurring opinion, Justice Brett Kavanaugh said citizens had nothing to worry about. “If the officers learn that the individual they stopped is a U.S. citizen or otherwise lawfully in the United States, they promptly let the individual go,” he wrote.

The court’s three dissenting liberal justices, though, could read the tea leaves. They noted that countless Americans had already been “grabbed, thrown to the ground, and handcuffed simply because of their looks, their accents, and the fact they make a living by doing manual labor.”

“Today, the Court needlessly subjects countless more to these exact same indignities,” the justices wrote.

Those dissenting justices were correct. As ProPublica reported last month:

Americans have been dragged, tackled, beaten, tased and shot by immigration agents. They’ve had their necks kneeled on. They’ve been held outside in the rain while in their underwear. At least three citizens were pregnant when agents detained them. One of those women had already had the door of her home blown off while Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem watched.

ProPublica found that more than 170 U.S. citizens have been held by immigration officers; of those, nearly 20 were children — and despite Kavanaugh’s assertion, these citizens are not always being promptly let go.

Take the story of natural-born American citizen Leonardo Garcia Venegas. In May, Garcia Venegas was working at a construction site in Alabama when masked agents swept through. He said they started detaining everyone who looked Latino and left the non-Latino workers alone.