Former Rep. baffled as activist Laura Loomer prevents Dem Senator’s visit to spy agency September 6, 2025 / 05:22

Far-right influencers steer Team Trump, rather than the other way around

It’s a problem that the White House is filled with amateurs. It’s also a problem that they’re taking direction from other amateurs with media megaphones.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

