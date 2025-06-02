Why the demise of Trump’s NASA pick is different from his other personnel failures

Donald Trump’s personnel failures tend to fall into three distinct categories. Some of his nominees have failed, for example, because of intractable bipartisan opposition (see Matt Gaetz and Ed Martin). Others failed because some on the far-right decided that the president’s choices weren’t quite radical enough (see Dr. Janette Nesheiwat).

The third category, however, is the most unusual: Some of Trump’s personnel failures have come after the White House admitted that it dropped the ball on vetting and neglected to do its due diligence. It’s what happened with Chad Chronister’s failed nomination to lead the Drug Enforcement Administration; it’s what happened with Kathleen Sgamma, who was the president’s choice to run the Bureau of Land Management; and at least at first blush, it’s what appears to have happened to Jared Isaacman, who was Trump’s pick to serve as the new administrator of NASA. NBC News reported:

President Donald Trump said Saturday he is pulling the nomination of billionaire Jared Isaacman to be NASA administrator, citing “a thorough review of prior associations.” Trump, in a post on his social media platform Truth Social, did not elaborate on what associations he was referring to.

The president’s statement was uncharacteristically brief. “After a thorough review of prior associations, I am hereby withdrawing the nomination of Jared Isaacman to head NASA,” he wrote. “I will soon announce a new Nominee who will be Mission aligned, and put America First in Space. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

The news was, among other things, sudden: Isaacman’s nomination had already cleared a committee vote — he was approved with bipartisan support, which was relatively unusual for a Trump nominee — and his confirmation was practically a foregone conclusion. Nevertheless, just a few days before the Senate was poised to approve the nominee, the president pulled his choice to lead NASA from consideration.