Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Trump acts as if DOJ ‘is his own personal law firm’: Political analyst September 26, 2025 / 11:41

Trump’s Justice Department fires the wrong prosecutor for the wrong reason (again)

A top federal prosecutor on national security matters is unemployed because of a dubious allegation that appears to be unfounded.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post