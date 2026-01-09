Friday’s Mini-Report, 1.9.26

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* Fresh evidence: “New video released Friday that appears to be filmed by an ICE officer as he fatally shot a Minneapolis woman includes audio of someone saying ‘f—— b—-‘ an instant after the gunshots. It’s not clear if the person who said the phrase was Jonathan Ross, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer who fired his weapon at Renee Nicole Macklin Good.”

* The latest from Portland: “U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents shot and injured two people Thursday in Portland, Oregon, police reported, raising national tensions even higher following the fatal shooting of a Minneapolis woman by a federal immigration officer a day earlier.”

* The related pattern: “The shooting in Portland was at least the 10th since September by federal agents who are part of the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown — and all 10 involved people who were in their vehicles. At least two people, including the woman in Minneapolis, have died in these shootings.”

* Didn’t Trump just tell the world how interested Putin is in peace? “Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with a new hypersonic ballistic missile, only its second use of an advanced weapon it says can travel up to 10 times the speed of sound and is unstoppable by air defenses.”

* When Trump tried to side with Iranian protesters, he wasn’t necessarily doing them a favor: “Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, accused anti-government protesters of acting on behalf of President Donald Trump, calling them ‘vandals’ who are destroying Iranian cities in hopes of capturing Trump’s attention.”