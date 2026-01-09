Oregon AG opens investigation into shooting of 2 by an immigration agent

Oregon’s attorney general announced Friday that the state is investigating the shooting of two people in Portland by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent, a day after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer killed a woman in Minneapolis.

“The investigation will look into whether any federal officer acted outside the scope of their lawful authority and will include witness interviews, video evidence, and other relevant materials,” Attorney General Dan Rayfield said, adding that the Multnomah County district attorney’s office would handle any potential prosecution.

Portland police said they responded to reports of a shooting on Thursday afternoon and found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. The police determined that the victims were injured in a shooting involving federal agents, and they were taken to a hospital. Authorities had not released information on their condition as of Friday morning.

The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement Thursday that Border Patrol agents were conducting a vehicle stop when the driver attempted to “run over the law enforcement agents” and that an agent shot them in self-defense — similar language to the way the agency has described what happened in Minneapolis, despite video evidence to the contrary.

DHS later identified the two wounded in Portland as “suspected Tren de Aragua gang associates,” without saying if they were in federal custody. Local officials have not confirmed DHS’ characterization of their identities.

The Minneapolis shooting has become a political flashpoint. Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother, was killed by an ICE official identified as Jonathan Ross in Minneapolis. Good was fatally shot by the official in her car during an enforcement operation. Minnesota investigators said Thursday that the FBI was taking over the investigation into the shooting despite initially agreeing that it would be a joint probe, blocking state investigators' "access to the case materials, scene evidence or investigative interviews." The Trump administration said that Ross shot Good in self-defense because she tried to "run him over" with her car and that the "radical left" has empowered members of the public to assault federal agents. Multiple videos of the incident contradict that narrative. Minnesota lawmakers have dismissed the Trump administration's version of events. Gov. Tim Walz called it "propaganda," and Mayor Jacob Frey said it was a "garbage narrative." This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.