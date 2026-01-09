Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Trump’s $100 billion Venezuela pitch meets oil industry skepticism

In a White House meeting, President Trump promised “total security” to energy giants wary of major investments in a country where they've lost billions.

President Donald Trump speaks with people who have their back turned toward the camera.
President Donald Trump arrives for a meeting with oil executives in the White House on Jan. 9, 2026.Jim Lo Scalzo / EPA / Bloomberg via Getty Images
By  Sydney Carruth

Sydney Carruth

Sydney Carruth is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.